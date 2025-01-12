Fox Anchors Gang Up on Former First Lady Laura Bush for Snubbing Trump at Carter’s Funeral

Fox network’s flagship panel show blasted former first lady Laura Bush for snubbing President-elect Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

During Carter’s funeral on Thursday, Bush was seen declining to shake Trump’s hand as he passed her in the aisles.

The slight was seized upon by Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who mentioned it as an aside on Sunday morning after heaping praise on future First Lady Melania Trump, who’d attended the ceremony on the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death.

Campos-Duffy said, “One thing we didn’t note yesterday, maybe other shows have noted it [...] but that was the first anniversary of Melania’s mother’s death, as well, on that same day. So she went to that, other first ladies didn’t, but she went, and I just thought it was so dignified, the way she carried herself.”

She then added, “And then the grumpiest award goes to Laura Bush. I forgot to mention that yesterday. She looked really grumpy there.”

Co-host Charles Hurt shot back, “Not as grumpy as Michelle Obama.”

“Well, she didn’t show up,” Campos-Duffy replied.

Network mainstay Will Cain then chimed in, “Or Mike Pence’s wife.”

Campos-Duffy nevertheless remained resolute. “I actually think Laura Bush looked grumpier than Karen Pence,” she said.

President Carter’s funeral represented the first time former Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Trump are understood to have seen one another in public since 2021.

Pence is alleged to have congratulated Trump, who has repeatedly lambasted his former VP for failing to back him over his claims the 2020 election was stolen, on his recent victory, with Trump shaking his hand and thanking him.