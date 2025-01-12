Fox Anchors Gang Up on Former First Lady Laura Bush for Snubbing Trump at Carter’s Funeral

Will Neal
·1 min read
Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. for a procession before former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters

Fox network’s flagship panel show blasted former first lady Laura Bush for snubbing President-elect Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

During Carter’s funeral on Thursday, Bush was seen declining to shake Trump’s hand as he passed her in the aisles.

The slight was seized upon by Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who mentioned it as an aside on Sunday morning after heaping praise on future First Lady Melania Trump, who’d attended the ceremony on the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death.

Campos-Duffy said, “One thing we didn’t note yesterday, maybe other shows have noted it [...] but that was the first anniversary of Melania’s mother’s death, as well, on that same day. So she went to that, other first ladies didn’t, but she went, and I just thought it was so dignified, the way she carried herself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She then added, “And then the grumpiest award goes to Laura Bush. I forgot to mention that yesterday. She looked really grumpy there.”

Co-host Charles Hurt shot back, “Not as grumpy as Michelle Obama.”

“Well, she didn’t show up,” Campos-Duffy replied.

Network mainstay Will Cain then chimed in, “Or Mike Pence’s wife.”

Campos-Duffy nevertheless remained resolute. “I actually think Laura Bush looked grumpier than Karen Pence,” she said.

President Carter’s funeral represented the first time former Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Trump are understood to have seen one another in public since 2021.

Pence is alleged to have congratulated Trump, who has repeatedly lambasted his former VP for failing to back him over his claims the 2020 election was stolen, on his recent victory, with Trump shaking his hand and thanking him.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Says He and Barack Obama 'Probably Do' Like Each Other

    The president-elect and former president were photographed speaking with each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral service on Jan. 9

  • Biden, Apparently Confused, Argues He and Harris ‘Could Have and Would Have Beaten Trump’ | Video

    This is not the first time this week the outgoing president said he could have beaten President-elect Trump The post Biden, Apparently Confused, Argues He and Harris ‘Could Have and Would Have Beaten Trump’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.