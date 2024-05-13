Fox Chief On Future Of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Beyond Delayed Season 5

During Fox Entertainment’s upfront call last May, CEO Ron Wade spoke about the decision not to bring back the network’s highest rated drama 9-1-1, produced by 20th Television, which moved to the studio’s Disney sibling ABC.

“We felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren’t going to pan out for this show for us,” he said back then. “The decision was made there that the business model wasn’t right for us, and that 20th would take the show back.”

More from Deadline

The departure of 9-1-1 made spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox’s new flagship drama. While not as expensive as the mothership, it has similar economics, also coming from 20th TV, so its long-term future had been a source of speculation over the past year. That intensified after Deadline revealed in November that Lone Star wouldn’t be airing new episodes this season, citing strike-related delays, while 9-1-1 was able to produce 10 episodes for ABC.

During Fox’s upfront call this morning, Wade was asked by Deadline about 9-1-1: Lone Star’s future on the network and whether its upcoming 12-episode fifth season this coming fall could be the first responders drama’s last.

“Lone Star was was not on the schedule this year because of the strike, and we’re really looking forward to getting it back on in the fall,” Wade said. “We are excited about the new season. We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise. But at the moment, we’re very focused on that being a launchpad for a new show, Rescue HI-Surf, we’re excited to have it on the schedule.”

Taking over 9-1-1‘s Monday 8 PM slot, 9-1-1: Lone Star is being used as a lead-in for Fox’s high-profile new lifeguard series Rescue HI-Surf.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.