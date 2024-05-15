Fox cub stuck in sink plughole is rescued

A fox whose head became stuck in a sink plughole has been freed by a rescuer from a wildlife hospital.

The cub, who had spent several hours struggling to free itself, cut its paws in the process.

A spokesperson at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, based in Orsett, said a staff member managed to free the creature "with a little wiggling and patience".

The fox was taken to the hospital and given a course of medication for swelling and treatment for its paws.

The charity said it hoped the cub would make a full recovery, following the incident last week.

