‘Fox & Friends’ Defends Trump for Confusing Kansas With Missouri in Super Bowl Tweet

Well, it didn’t take long for pro-Trump media to rally to the president’s defense after he mistakenly congratulated the state of Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Leading off Monday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends by discussing the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, co-host Steve Doocy highlighted President Donald Trump’s Sunday night tweet applauding the Kansas City franchise’s come-from-behind effort.

After reading aloud Trump’s corrected tweet that said the Chiefs represented “the Great State of Missouri” very well, Doocy acknowledged that Trump had previously shared a post in which he erroneously seemed to believe the team was located in Kansas. The Fox host, meanwhile, already had an excuse ready for the president.

“Earlier, apparently, he had sent out a tweet that said congratulations to the people of Kansas,” Doocy said. “Kansas City is in Kansas, and it is also in Missouri.”

“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants,” he added. “The Giants are—people call them the New York Giants but they are in New Jersey.”

For the record, there is, indeed, a small Kansas City in Kansas, but the famed city that hosts and is associated with the Chiefs is located in Missouri—and it is the state’s largest city. The president quickly deleted his tweet claiming the Chiefs represented Kansas and replaced it with the current version.

Doocy wasn’t the only Trump loyalist to toss out the “Kansas City is ALSO in Kansas” defense in the wake of the widespread mockery the president has received over his geographical snafu.

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, a Trump sycophant whose wife works for the White House, chastised the “East Coast establishment” for not knowing about the existence of Kansas City, Kansas.

He also claimed that the president was “more right the first time” while calling on the media to “stop insulting Kansas.”

