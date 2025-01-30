Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

William Vaillancourt
·3 min read
Jessica Tarlov
Fox News

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.”

On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing federal grants. The about-face was spurred by immense backlash when it became clear that programs funding health care, schools and housing were paused and websites were down.On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily prevented the funding pause from continuing.

All the while, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s statements to reporters left lingering questions about what exactly has been happening at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Regarding the administration’s buyout offer to federal employees, Tarlov first said that it could very well end up working against the administration’s goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I am seeing...is this proposal is having the opposite reaction that they intended, at least in some cases,” she said, citing federal workers writing in Reddit communities that that the buyout offer has only made them more motivated to stick around.

After smirking co-host Jesse Watters said “great,” Tarlov addressed his comment.

“Acting as if everybody who has dedicated their life to public service is easily replaceable or not doing their job is a gross position and not reflective of reality at all, and they will learn that the hard way when they started pushing people out,” she said.

Turning to the funding freeze, it was Tarlov’s turn to be sarcastic, saying that it had been executed “so well.”

“Such a good first day [for] the press secretary,” Tarlov said, referring to Leavitt’s debut before reporters in the briefing room on Tuesday, an appearance which had CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale call her out for using a “classic spinmeister tactic” while refusing to answer a question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is complete chaos. It is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all. It is confusing even Republican senators who are getting their marching orders from the top,” Tarlov continued.

“Then they go out there and say what they are supposed to say like good little soldiers. Then they hear from all of their constituents that the portals are down, they don’t know what is going on with Head Start, Medicaid, et cetera,” she said. “Then they hear that the freeze has been frozen, they say that is a good thing, and I am sure they are about to get slapped on the wrist again when they step out of line.”

The Trump administration, however, denies any claims of backtracking. “No such thing took place. Instead, a memo from the Office of Management and Budget was rescinded in an effort to alleviate confusion — and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed President Trump’s order remains ‘in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented’ as the administration works to root out waste, fraud, and abuse," a White House statement said Wednesday night.

Latest Stories

  • Local organizations react to federal funding confusion

    Following widespread confusion, lawsuits and backlash, the Trump administration rescinded a memo that attempted to pause federal funding for grants and loan programs.

  • Here’s how a federal funding freeze could impact Fresno hospitals, Head Start, colleges

    The White House rescinded its proposal to freeze federal funds, sewing mass confusion.

  • Duffy goes after Biden car efficiency rule

    In his first moments after being sworn in as Transportation secretary, Sean Duffy sought to reverse Biden regulations requiring passenger cars to be more efficient. The Biden administration rule in question would require cars to be about 2 percent more fuel efficient each year. In a memo, Duffy directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration…

  • Migrant arrested in NYC on charges out of Aurora, Colorado, is among highest-profile arrests in Trump crackdown

    A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua who was wanted in connection to charges out of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested during a federal immigration crackdown in New York City on Tuesday morning.

  • Trump signs executive order bolstering school choice

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order directing federal agencies to find ways to favor school choice programs.

  • Republican suggests students work at McDonald's instead of getting free school lunches

    Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick suggested during a CNN interview that kids get jobs, including at fast food restaurants, to pay for school lunches.

  • Transgender Navy commander reacts to Trump’s ban on trans service members

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins talks with Navy Cmdr. Emily Shilling about her status as a trans service member after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces.

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • House Republicans fail to clinch deal on tax cuts, despite Trump's urging

    A three-day meeting of U.S. House Republicans, meant to jumpstart President Donald Trump's $4 trillion tax cut agenda, ended on Wednesday without a deal as party fiscal hawks refused to move ahead unless the plan reduced the $1.8 trillion federal deficit. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson called the meeting of his conference this week in the hope of reaching consensus on a budget blueprint while they huddled at Trump's Doral resort in Miami. The hardliners' opposition -- and concern about the nation's growing $36 trillion debt, which Congress will need to act on this year -- could block the tax cut plan in a House where Republicans hold a slim 218-215 majority that is expected to fall soon to 217 seats.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • Trump ‘decided not to pay’ legal fees of company sued over dossier allegations

    Mr Trump was ordered to pay the legal costs of a company he unsuccessfully sued after his case was thrown out last year.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.