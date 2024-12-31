Fox Host Pitches a Fit Over Biden’s Comparison Between Trump and Jimmy Carter

On Sunday, President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump could learn from the late President Jimmy Carter how to show decency. Cue the outrage on Fox News.

On Monday’s broadcast of Outnumbered, network contributor Tammy Bruce reacted by calling Biden a “jerk” and his comment “embarrassing.”

The previous day, Biden had said: “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t.”

And when asked by a reporter about what Trump could emulate from Carter, Biden said three times: “Decency. Decency. Decency.”

But to Bruce, Biden’s comment itself was apparently indecent.

“It’s a shame, and it’s embarrassing for Joe Biden. He had that gritted teeth thing that he does,” she huffed. “I’ve said before on this program and other places—and we know for 50 years—Joe Biden has been a jerk. So perhaps he should take some of his own advice with what’s happened to this country."

“It was an opportunity, as President Trump, I think, illustrated, to be generous, right? The American people have made their decision. We’re all Americans. We’re moving forward. We will disagree politically and philosophically,” she continued, referring to Trump’s suddenly cordial statement about Carter only after he had died.

“But it’s just a remarkable and a shameful thing to watch. But it is classic Biden,” Bruce insisted.

“This is what we’ve been seeing, and it’s partly what the American people don’t like. You might not agree with Trump’s style,” she continued. “But Biden is presented as being the unifier and the nice guy. You know, ‘Scranton Joe.’ And he’s mean and he’s a bully. And it’s a shame and it’s embarrassing and it’s unfortunate.”