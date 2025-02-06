Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea.

“If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five.

“We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great waterfront property in Gaza. It could be really beautiful,“ Tarlov recalled of Trump’s son-in-law. ”And this was widely covered. So maybe he has been brewing this. Maybe there are great contracts to come.”

On Tuesday, Trump wondered aloud why Gazans would want to still live there since “the place has been hell.”

A reporter then told him, “Because it’s their home, sir! Why would they leave?”

“It’s been one of the meanest, toughest places on Earth,” Trump said while sitting next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the International Criminal Court has charged with the war crime of starvation and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

“And right now, I’ve seen every picture from every angle—better than if I were there—and nobody can live there, Trump said. “You can’t live there.”

Later on Tuesday, Trump went further by saying the U.S. would “take over Gaza.”

The U.S. would “level the site” and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump claimed.

After not ruling out U.S. troops on the ground, Trump said, “We’re going to take over that piece, and we’re going to develop it” into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,” he forecasted.