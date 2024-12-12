Fox Hosts Debate Luigi Mangione’s Sex Appeal

Fox News’ The Five dedicated a segment on Wednesday to debating one of the most-discussed issues of the week: whether Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in New York City, is attractive.

Host Jesse Watters began by saying that he didn’t find Mangione all that attractive, a sentiment that Dana Perino echoed.

“His eyebrows are horrible,” she said.

Watters then continued by describing his methodology for determining the accused killer’s relative sex appeal.

“I took a poll of my staff of females today and they said he was average,” Watters said.

“But what’s attractive about him,” he continued, “is the vigilantism, and Jeanine [Pirro] touched on it, I touched on it: women like the ‘bad boy.’”

Luigi Mangione/X

After an apparent still shot of Mangione was released to the public by authorities during their manhunt, scores of social media accounts weighed in by commenting favorably on his appearance.

Watters continued: “Now, I don’t know anything about women, so I had to call a few women to find out why, but they want to save the bad guy... But if you see damaged goods, women think that they can reform him and they can make him better, and if only they could get their hands on him he’ll be all right.”

Perino made her views known: “I am definitely not like that. I want nothing to do with that.”

Watters added that Mangione’s suspected motivations for targeting the U.S. healthcare industry made him somewhat of a social justice crusader, further boosting his attractiveness.

“Women like the fact that the guy had a mission, that the guy stood for something. Because in this society, all these guys walking around, they don’t care about anything,” he claimed.

“This guy stood for something in a social justice crusader kind of way, and for many women, that’s attractive, and I don’t understand it. And I think that’s pretty clear.”