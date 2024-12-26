Fox hunters ‘to face tougher penalties’ as ministers accused of picking another fight with rural communities

Fox hunters are understood to be facing harsher penalties under plans being pursued by the government, leading countryside groups to accuse the government of “picking another fight” with rural communities.

It comes just weeks after ministers imposed inheritance tax on farmland for the first time since 1992, with a 20 per cent rate being paid for all land valued at £1m or more.

The Labour government’s plans came under the spotlight as the annual Boxing Day hunts met on Thursday.

While Labour has already promised to ban trail hunting, the government is reportedly considering going further, including introducing higher fines for those who break the existing fox hunting law and making it easier to prosecute hunters if a fox is killed by accident.

Traditional hunts were replaced with trail hunting, which involves laying a trail using a rag soaked in animal scent, in 2004 after the Labour government restricted the practice.

Ministers are reportedly looking at imposing harsher penalties (Getty Images)

While trail hunting mimics traditional fox hunting with dogs, but without chasing, injuring, or killing an animal, animal welfare campaigners have argued it is being used as a smokescreen to continue to hunt wild foxes illegally.

Sources told The Telegraph that, under Labour’s new plans, hunters could face prosecution if a fox is killed through “recklessness”. Currently, the threshold is significantly higher, with it being necessary to prove it was deliberate.

While fines for fox hunting are currently uncapped, they are usually a few hundred pounds. Ministers are reportedly now looking at altering sentencing guidelines to increase minimum penalties for the offence.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) didn’t deny the reports when approached by The Independent, saying the government was elected on a mandate to impose “ambitious animal welfare plans”.

But the Countryside Alliance has accused the government of wasting time on the issue.

Protesters in Westminster from Peta animal rights group demonstrate against fox hunting in 2020 (PA)

Tim Bonner, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “We don’t believe there is any justification for a government to waste even more time on the hunting issue.

“But if they are determined then what is crucial is any changes to the legislation do not prohibit the legitimate activities of hunts up and down the country.

“Labour has already damaged its relationship with the countryside and it would be bizarre were they to pick another fight over an issue which is irrelevant to most people who live in rural communities, let alone the country as a whole.”

It comes as groups pile pressure on the government to go further to legislate against animal cruelty, as an estimated 250 hunts took place for the traditional Boxing Day meet.

The League Against Cruel Sports said figures compiled by its intelligence team found that since the beginning of August, 186 foxes were reported being pursued by hunts and there were 220 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting incidents.

The Labour government’s plans were under the spotlight as the annual Boxing Day hunts met on Thursday (PA Archive)

There were also 553 reports of “hunt havoc”, in which hounds caused disruption such as chasing other wild animals or pets, worrying livestock or causing traffic incidents, or disturbing the public, the organisation said.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Hunts may claim they are following a pre-laid animal scent trail, known as trail hunting, but this has been shown to be nothing but a smokescreen to conceal old-fashioned illegal hunting.”

Meanwhile, analysis compiled in May this year by the pressure group indicated that a majority of people support strengthening laws preventing fox hunting.

Dan Norris, Labour MP for North East Somerset and Hanham and the organisation’s chairman, urged ministers to “listen to the majority view, including in rural areas, to close the legal loopholes that allow needless cruelty to animals, and implement a proper ban on hunting once and for all”.

But earlier this year, a new report revealed that banning trail hunting will not stop hunts from killing foxes and deer because hunters would find other ways around the law.

The report, seen by The Independent, was drawn up by hunting opponents who claim the law is too easily abused, leaving wildlife with too little protection.

Meanwhile, Mr Bonner accused parts of the Labour Party of the politics of “perceived class and prejudice”, saying there were 12,000 hunting days carried out each year which were legal and legitimate.

A Defra spokesperson said: “This government was elected on a mandate to introduce the most ambitious animal welfare plans in a generation and that is exactly what we will do.

“We are committed to a ban on trail hunting, which is being exploited as a smokescreen to cruelly kill foxes and hares.”