Fox News anchor hails Trump as ‘biggest political phoenix from the ashes’ in US political history

Fox News anchor Bret Baier hailed Donald Trump as “the biggest political phoenix from the ashes” in the history of US politics, after the former president appeared to take a strong early lead on Election Night.

Despite a large number of votes in crucial swing states still left to count, Baier made the bold claim live on Tuesday night, noting that Trump’s path to the White House was becoming “clearer.”

“We’re not there yet,” Baier said. “We’re not calling these states. We are going to wait and see how these raw vote totals go. But, you would rather be him.”

By 1.40am ET, Trump led Harris by 247 to 210 on electoral votes, after claiming two key swing states of North Carolina and Georgia.

“The path is getting clearer for him right now,” Baier said.

Referring to the events of January 6 2021 when then-president Trump sent a mob to the Capitol to try to disrupt the handover of power to Joe Biden, victor of the 2020 election, Baier added: “Even that he’s here at this moment, from January 7th, 2021, until now — is probably the biggest political phoenix from the ashes that we have ever seen in the history of politics.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier hailed Donald Trump as the 'biggest phoenix from the ashes' in US political history on Tuesday night (Fox News/ YouTube)

Fox has consistently aired favorable coverage of Trump throughout the 2024 cycle. Baier’s fellow commentator Brit Hume agreed with his assessment, lavishing praise on the former president and his apparent comeback.

“In the days after January 6th, I remember sitting there I think with you, Bret, and I said, ‘This guy, Trump, he’s radioactive. Republicans have turned against him. They want rid of him. He’s an obstacle, he’s a problem.’” he said.

(AP)

“And I thought, I didn’t think a political comeback by him was possible. And yet, here we are. He is the toughest son of a gun I’ve ever seen, ever. I mean, all he’s had thrown at him? I would be in an insane asylum!”

Jesse Watters added that, should Trump win, the media and his political rivals would have to respond accordingly.

“It would be up to Democrats and the media to determine, how’s their posture going to be towards a seemingly very popular president who’s had the greatest upset victory, followed by the most controversial election, followed by the greatest comeback victory we’ve ever seen,” he said.