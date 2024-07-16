Fox News Channel's Hannity interviews Republican VP nominee JD Vance

The Daily Beast

Even amid bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at that