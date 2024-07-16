Fox News Channel's Hannity interviews Republican VP nominee JD Vance
Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump was President of the United States. "Everybody agrees with it. Even a lot of my Democratic colleagues privately agree with that," he told Fox News Channel's Hannity on Monday night. Vance also said Biden is no longer capable of being president, and that Democrats such as Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knew this, and hid it from the American public. Donald Trump picked Vance, a 39-year-old Senator from Ohio, to be his running-mate on Monday.