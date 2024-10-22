Fox News Decision Desk Chief Predicts When We'll Know The 2024 Election Winner

Arnon Mishkin, who runs the Fox News Decision Desk, said he thinks the winner of the 2024 presidential election won’t be known for at least several days after the final ballots are cast on Nov. 5.

“It is dependent on a number of states, like Pennsylvania, that we believe are going to be reporting in a pattern similar to the way they have reported in the past,” Mishkin told Politico in an interview published Monday.

The “over/under is Saturday,” he explained.

That would mean Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or GOP rival Donald Trump being announced the victor on Nov. 9, which is “when Pennsylvania is likely to come in,” said Mishkin.

President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former President Trump was also called on the Saturday after Election Day.

As for the result itself, Mishkin, whose desk in 2020 faced backlash from right-wingers for its early but correct declaration of Biden’s win in Arizona, cautioned, “I think we have to accept the reality that we don’t really know how close this election is going to be.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be close,” he said, adding: “I think the real issue is what happens to Trump. I’ve always thought this about this election: It’s less about who’s running against him than it’s about Trump.”

