Fox News floats idea Trump could expand America through a land purchase

The Trump-iana purchase!

A prominent Fox News host has floated that President-elect Donald Trump could be looking to make a major land purchase during his second term. Her prediction comes as Trump continues to taunt Canada and its officials, and has reportedly suggested the northern neighbor should be America’s 51st state.

“I actually think that the United States might make some sort of purchase. I don’t know, not Canada, but there might be some sort of like big real estate purchase in the next four years,” Dana Perino said on Tuesday’s episode of The five on Fox.

Co-host Jessica Travlov then suggested Greenland as a potential purchase.

A Fox News host suggested that Donald Trump could look to purchase land for America during his second term (REUTERS)

In 2019, Trump suggested that the U.S. would be “interested” in acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

“Strategically, it’s interesting. And we’d be interested. We’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not number one on the burner, I can tell you that,” he said during his first term.

Given Trump’s recent fascination - coupled with the previous Greenland comments - it’s not a surprise Perino suggested he might look to grow America through buying land, such as the country did with the Louisiana purchase.

Perino didn’t offer more explanation on which lands she believes the president-elect will target, and Trump has not talked recently about buying land.

“There might be some sort of like big real estate purchase in the next four years,” Dana Perino (pictured) said on Fox News (Getty Images)

He recently suggested to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada should become the 51st state if the northern neighbor is unhappy with the impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs.

The news of those comments led to constant trolling by Trump. He posted an AI-generated image of him with a Canadian flag on his social media site. Late Monday, Trump gave Trudeau a new title in one of his posts.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”