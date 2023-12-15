Fox News Host Drops The Mic On James Comer's Biden Hypocrisy

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov went after House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) for his hypocrisy over the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The liberal commentator, on Thursday, pointed her “The Five” co-hosts to a report by the Associated Press that describes a shell company that Comer co-owns with his wife – Farm Team Properties – as functioning “in a similarly opaque way as the companies used by the Bidens.”

“So he’s been going on for months about the fact that people who are innocent of these things don’t have shell companies,” Tarlov said.

“But guess what? James Comer does.”

The AP reported that Comer, described as one of the biggest landowners near his hometown in Kentucky, co-owns six acres of land with a campaign donor and transferred his ownership to the shell company that he created back in 2017.

“And it is masking, of course, the fact that he owns more land than goes on his financial disclosure forms. If someone is trying to run an above board impeachment inquiry and is running around all over television saying ‘Innocent people don’t do this thing that I’m actually doing myself,’” said Tarlov before turning to her co-host Jesse Watters.

“And maybe there’s more. Maybe this won’t ever be enough for you, that’s probably the case.”

Tarlov, elsewhere on “The Five” panel, said Democrats should abandon Biden if he’s “found guilty of whatever high crime and misdemeanor” Republicans say they have him on “though none of them can name it.”

She explained that Democrats aren’t “in full force doing a spin cycle” to defend Biden over the inquiry as she ripped the GOP-led effort.

“We’re actually seeing Republicans themselves admit that there’s nothing to this,” noted Tarlov, who cited Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) telling CNN that if the GOP doesn’t go down “impeachment routes” a “huge part of America” won’t support Republicans.

“That doesn’t sound like ‘We have a legitimate impeachment inquiry going,’ that sounds like ‘I’m scared of being voted out.’”

