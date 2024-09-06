Fox News Host Hits Colleagues With A 'Dare' To Decode Trump's Rambling Answer

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov struggled to make sense of Donald Trump’s confusing response to a question about making child care more affordable on Thursday.

“I would dare any of you to listen to his answer on child care and tell me what the hell he was talking about,” the co-host of “The Five” said of the former president.

“It was one of the more incoherent things I’ve ever heard.”

The Republican nominee, who has sparked questions overhismentalacuity during his campaign, cooked up a rambling reply when asked at the Economic Club of New York whether he’d commit to prioritizing legislation related to child care should he return to the White House.

“It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, that — because, look, child care is child care. It’s, couldn’t, you know, there’s something, you have to have it — in this country, you have to have it,” said Trump before pivoting to talk of imposing tariffs on imported goods.

Tarlov declared that the former president’s remarks “really highlight a big problem.”

“Everyone is saying, ’Well, Trump is so transparent and Trump’s out there and that’s all that matters.′ What matters is the content of what he’s saying and none of it, none of it is explainable,” Tarlov said.

She noted that the cost of child care is a “big priority” for people, an issue she described as a “central plank” in Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“He doesn’t have an answer besides tariffs and [Trump’s running mate] JD Vance yesterday was talking about just have grandma and grandpa do more, that that’s some sort of solution for people,” said Tarlov who referred to the Ohio senator’s suggestion to lower the cost of day care.

She continued, “He’s gonna have energy prices — drill, baby, drill — even though we’re producing more oil than we’ve ever have before, leading the world. More tax cuts for the rich and tariffs are the only way we’re gonna be paying for it.”

