Who Is Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov's Husband? All About Brian McKenna

Political commentator Jessica Tarlov married her husband, Brian McKenna, in 2021

Getty and Jessica Tarlov/ X Jessica Tarlov attends Fox News' Super Tuesday 2024 primary election coverage at Fox News Channel Studios (L) and Jessica Tarlov with her husband Brian McKenna and their daughter Cleo.

While much of Fox News host Jessica Tarlov’s life is public-facing, her marriage to Brian McKenna is something she keeps out of the limelight.

After connecting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarlov and McKenna married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Cleo Markie, shortly after. Three years later, the couple grew their family with the addition of their second daughter, Teddy.

Since then, The Five cohost has called McKenna, who is a hedge fund executive, an “incredible husband,” along with sharing brief glimpses into their family life on X (formerly Twitter).

So, who is Jessica Tarlov’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Brian McKenna and his relationship with the Fox News host.

Tarlov and McKenna met during the COVID-19 pandemic

Guy Benson/ X Jessica Tarlov and husband Brian McKenna.

Tarlov and McKenna were next-door neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic and connected romantically during the resulting lockdown.

On April 9, 2021, Tarlov announced their engagement on the Kennedy program on the Fox Business Network. Just a few weeks later, the pair were officially married.

Tarlov’s friend, fellow Fox News commentator Guy Benson, shared a photo of Tarlov and McKenna’s wedding on X, congratulating the duo. Tarlov responded, “Chief romance correspondent reporting for marriage duty 😉 Thank you, Guy!"

Later that year, the couple welcomed their first child.

Tarlov and McKenna share two daughters

Jessica Tarlov/ X Jessica Tarlov with her daughter Teddy.

Tarlov and McKenna welcomed their first daughter, Cleo Markie McKenna, on Dec. 11, 2021. Dana Perino, who works with Tarlov on Fox News' The Five, announced the birth, relaying that Cleo was “the tallest baby born at Mount Sinai that day.” She added, “Brian and Jessica, they’re certainly overjoyed.”

Tarlov and McKenna welcomed their second daughter, Teddy Tarlov McKenna, on April 11, 2024. Perino announced the birth of the couple's second daughter on Fox News again. Perino sent well wishes Tarlov’s way, saying, ”Congratulations to you. Enjoy your time with your baby. We can’t wait to meet her and then to have you back.”

McKenna celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad in June 2022

Jessica Tarlov/ X Jessica Tarlov and Brian McKenna with their two daughters, Cleo and Teddy.

While the couple are known to be private, for McKenna’s first Father’s Day, Tarlov posted a photo of Cleo on X.

“First Father’s Day for my incredible husband and my first without my Dad. The circle of life is really something!" Tarlov wrote, referencing the death of her father, Mark Tarlov. The late film producer died in July 2021 while the political commentator was pregnant with Cleo, inspiring Tarvlov to give Cleo her middle name, Markie.

Tarlov continued her tribute, writing, "However you’re celebrating - and even if you’re not - have a great day 💗 (Brian hates pictures, Cleo more agreeable. She’s loves a good squishy ball).”

Tarlov and McKenna balance their careers and a private family life

Jessica Tarlov/ X Jessica Tarlov and Brian McKenna with their daughter Cleo.

Despite Tarlov’s public career, she and McKenna have managed to keep their relationship and family life quite private.

Aside from sharing occasional family photos on X, as well as birth announcements on Fox News, Tarlov and McKenna keep a low profile when it comes to their relationship and the lives of their children.

In April 2024, Tarlov wrote on X that she was going to enjoy her maternity leave with family: “Cleo hasn’t even seen Home Alone…having a baby sister must just have her in the ‘oh no!’ mood! We’re thrilled to add Teddy to the crew ❤️ Will be on maternity leave for next few months so to the haters and the losers, enjoy the break! I know I will with my girls 😘.”

Tarlov also shared with Carry about how she relaxes amid her busy schedule. "I watch TV. Way too much if you ask my husband. It’s the only way I can decompress," she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.