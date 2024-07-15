Fox News Host Spots 'Genesis' Of Violent Rhetoric After Trump Assassination Attempt

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov shut down a conservative commentator’s suggestion that Democrats are the source of politically violent rhetoric by pointing to Republicans after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The moment arrived after Martha MacCallum, on Sunday’s edition of “The Story,” tossed to a “Meet the Press” clip of former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki calling on the GOP to change its “tone” or risk “escalating” the situation at the Republican National Convention this week.

Fox News contributor David Webb ripped Psaki for trying to put the tone question “back on” the GOP and claimed President Joe Biden pushed a “genesis lie” on the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally before Tarlov pushed back.

“The rhetoric out of the Republican side, out of Donald Trump himself or Don Jr. about the attack on Paul Pelosi, mocking him ...,” said Tarlov, a co-host of “The Five.”

She continued, “It wasn’t a terrible attack by someone who was politically motivated and could’ve taken his life. That is the genesis of this. This goes back to 2016.”

Webb replied that it’s not a “chicken and egg moment” and continued to claim that Biden peddled a lie around Charlottesville.

“That is the beginning of this dividing of America,” Webb said.

“Are you kidding me?” Tarlov responded.

