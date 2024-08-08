Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Botches Attack on Tim Walz, Saying She’s Watched Minnesota Change — ‘Especially Milwaukee’

After touting her familiarity with Minnesota, Ingraham incorrectly implied that it's home to Wisconsin's largest city

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Laura Ingraham seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD

Laura Ingraham’s attempt to criticize Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's home state backfired when she confidently mixed up her Midwest geography.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, Ingraham made a distracting error while trying to argue that Minnesota has gone downhill under Walz's leadership. Walz, who was recently selected as Kamala Harris' 2024 running mate, was elected governor in 2018.

“If you know Minnesota — and I know it well — especially Milwaukee, it’s changed,” the talk show host said.

"It has never recovered from 2020 and it is not the same place,” she added. “And Tim Walz was empathizing with all the DEI initiatives that were swirling about the controversies."

Ingraham’s error was promptly pointed out on social media as viewers noted that Milwaukee is in Wisconsin, not Minnesota.

Related: Tim Walz Joins Kamala Harris on Stage Hours After He’s Named Her 2024 Running Mate

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ingraham and her panel had been speaking about Walz’s stances on diversity, equity and inclusion when the flub dominated viewers' attention.

Related: Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2024

Walz is an Army National Guard veteran and former educator who turned to politics in 2006 when he was elected to Congress in a conservative district. Since he was chosen as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Republicans have begun poring over his legislative record in an attempt to portray his stances as radical.

Some allies of Donald Trump began calling the governor "Tampon Tim," in reference to an education bill he signed into law that called for public schools to provide menstrual products to girls between 4th and 12th grade.

Related: Why Are Tim Walz's Critics Calling Him 'Tampon Tim'?

Harris, meanwhile, has continued praising her VP pick on the campaign trail, as the pair tours through the seven battleground states this week.

"One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep. It's personal," Harris said in a statement explaining what drew her to Walz. "We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.