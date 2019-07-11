Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Freaking Out Over The U.S. Women's Soccer Team

A new montage shows just how much some people on Fox News disliked the U.S. women’s World Cup-winning national soccer team.

The players’ on- and off-field protests and criticism of President Donald Trump throughout the tournament in France, which ended with America’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday, were evidently too much for some of the widely watched conservative network’s hosts and contributors.

Media Matters for America, the progressive watchdog group, on Wednesday released a supercut showing Laura Ingraham, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters and others whining about the U.S. champions and the team’s outspoken co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

Check out the clip here:

