Fox News pundit says Kristi Noem is ‘so hot’ that shooting her puppy won’t impact cabinet appointment chances

A Fox News pundit has claimed that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is “so hot” that the fact that she executed her own puppy would not make a difference on whether or not she was appointed to head up the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In a crude and, at times, outright misogynistic tirade, Greg Gutfeld praised Donald Trump’s cabinet picks for being in “great shape,” while slamming liberals as “fat, out of shape losers.”

Noem, who became infamous for revealing in her memoir that she had once shot her family dog Cricket because it was badly behaved, faced questions from senators on Friday at her confirmation hearing for DHS boss.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Five, Gutfeld compared Noem to outgoing DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas. “You’re going from a garden gnome to Kristi Noem,” he said. “I mean, she’s so hot that shooting a dog isn’t a deal breaker.”

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld said that Kristi Noem is 'so hot' that the fact that she executed her own puppy wouldn't be a 'deal breaker' in her attempt to become U.S. Department of Homeland Security

He went on: “And I’m telling you, you look at this crop of nominees and the party, there’s something there man. They’re all in great shape. You’ve got to look at people who preserve and maintain what’s important in their lives.

“If they’re going to do that with their physical self, they’re going to do that in other areas. This is why, like, a lot of liberals are just fat, out of shape losers because they don’t believe in structure or discipline.”

Noem was hotly tipped as a frontrunner to be selected as Trump’s running mate, before a series of incidents, including the the brutal slaying of cricket, emerged.

In it, she wrote about how she attempted to use Cricket’s “aggressive personality” for hunting but that the dog’s behavior problem continued. The governor wrote that Cricket attacked the neighbor’s chickens and that she shot and killed the pet in a gravel pit.

Gutfeld went on a crude and, at times, outright misogynistic tirade during Fox and Friends, on Friday (Fox News)

Financial disclosures recently revealed Noem received an advance of just less than $140,000 – just slightly more than her yearly governor salary – for the book.

During her confirmation hearing on Friday, Noem would not explicitly commit to refusing a “hypothetical” request from Trump to withhold disaster aid, should he ask her to.

Back on Fox, Gutfeld also boorishly discussed the questions asked of Doug Bergum earlier in the day by 77-year-old Senator Mazie Hirono. The senator opened up her questioning by asking if he had ever made “unwanted requests for sexual favors” or otherwise committed sexual assault or harassment.

“I think she’s doing research,” Gutfeld said. “She’s doing research because she’s never experienced an unwanted request for a sexual favor in her life.”