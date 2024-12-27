Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Engaged

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged to be married, after the former popped the question over Christmas at their “home church” in Florida. They reportedly met with their minister after the engagement.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the newly engaged duo said in a statement.

Hannity has hosted his eponymous evening talk program since January 2009 (when it replaced Hannity & Colmes), and recently added the Fox Nation program Sean, which features long-form interviews.

Earhardt has served as a co-host of Fox & Friends since 2016, and also hosts Ainsley’s Bible Study on Fox Nation.

Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes from 1993 to 2020; they have two children, Patrick and Merri.

Earhardt was married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009, and Will Proctor from 2012 to 2019; she and Proctor have a daughter named Hayden.

The Florida-based Hannity and New York-based Earhardt, who have been managing a long distance relationship for years, “still get along well” with their former spouses and “everyone is supportive of each other,” according to the couple.

