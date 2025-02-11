Fox Says Super Bowl LIX Delivers Record 126 Million Viewers

Well, that was a terrible game — and not just because the unlikable Philadelphia Eagles trounced the unlikable Kansas City Chiefs right from the get-go.

Despite a 40-22 blowout, Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans attracted an average of 126 million total viewers across Fox and Tubi, an all-time record. Fox says the game peaked in the second quarter, when Kansas City still had a zero on the board, with 135.7 million viewers, and that 13.6 million people watched via Tubi alone, also a record for the platform. An additional 900,000 tuned in via the NFL’s digital properties.

More from IndieWire

ADVERTISEMENT

No viewership number was immediately provided for the average viewers of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. A full look at all numbers will be provided by Fox on Tuesday.

Last year’s Super Bowl drew a whopping 123.4 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+, which made it essentially the most-watched telecast since the moon landing. That one, a Chiefs victory, was a much closer game: Kansas City needed overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Super Bowl LVIII also had a secret weapon: Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. OK, so Swift was at Sunday’s big game as well, but their relationship was much newer — and certified viral (OK, that sounds kind of wrong) — last year.

Super Bowl LIX was a rematch of 2023’s game (113 million viewers), when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. That one was also on Fox, but not Tubi. Lamar, the featured performer at last night’s halftime show, was a guest performer in Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Lamar, and surprise guest 50 Cent. That Super Bowl was the last time Pepsi sponsored the halftime show — it’s now Apple.

In his revenge game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX MVP, though it was Philly’s offensive and defensive lines that really dominated the game. Hurts was 17 of 22 passing for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; he also led the Eagles in rushing with 72 yards and a touchdown. Josh Sweat led the defense with 2.5 sacks. Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun intercepted Mahomes; DeJean returned his for a touchdown.

When he wasn’t on his back or throwing interceptions, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was 21 of 32 passing for 257 yards. He threw 3 touchdowns, two of which went to Xavier Worthy; Mahomes also lost a fumble. As a team, Kansas City had just 11 carries — compare that with 45 for the Eagles. Of course, when you’re way behind, handoffs just won’t cut it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox’s ratings are via FOX Projections including Nielsen Fast Nationals and Tubi/NFL First Party Analytics.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.