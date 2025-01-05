Fox Sports Hairstylist: Skip Bayless Offered Me $1.5M for Sex

A former Fox Sports hairstylist has filed a lawsuit against the network and some of its current and former employees, including polarizing star Skip Bayless, alleging that she was “forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity.”

Noushin Faraji, who claims to have worked at Fox Sports for over a decade, listed Fox, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, FS1 Executive Vice President of Content Charlie Dixon, FS1 host Joy Taylor, and Bayless as defendants in the suit filed on Friday.

Included in the claims was the bombshell accusation that Bayless made a number of sexual advances and even “offered her $1.5 million to have sex” with him.

In a statement to Front Office Sports , which first reported the lawsuit, Fox Sports stated: “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.” Representatives for Bayless, Fox Sports, and Faraji did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. / Jamie McCarthy / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

Faraji alleges in the suit that after starting work on Bayless’ Undisputed morning show, he would give her “lingering hugs after each haircut, putting his body against her own, pressing against her breast.” He then allegedly began to “kiss her on her cheeks.”

She claimed that she would deny Bayless’ repeated advancements by saying that she didn’t date at work, or coming up with excuses to leave like needing to pick up her son from school.

In July 2021 Faraji had a biopsy scheduled to determine if she had ovarian cancer. She then explained her situation to Bayless “hoping that he would take pity on her and cease his advances,” according to the lawsuit. Instead, the sports anchor allegedly “told her that he wanted to be with her” and made the million-dollar offer to her.

Around a week after that incident, Bayless allegedly made another advance at Faraji where she told him: “Skip, stop, you have a wife.” Bayless then allegedly responded: “Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?”

“Ms. Faraji responded that her father was dead, and when Mr. Bayless looked taken aback, she made an excuse to leave,” the suit continued.

Elsewhere in the suit, Faraji alleges that network executive Charlie Dixon “placed his arm” on her lower back during a 2017 birthday party in West Hollywood and began “rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks.” She also alleges that when she told Taylor about the incident, the on-air host allegedly told her to “get over it” and stated that she only had her job because of Dixon and that he could easily get rid of her.

Faraji’s suit seeks class-action status on her behalf as well as other nonexempt Fox employees working in California over the past four years. She seeks unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

“When Ms. Faraji and others came forward to report the wrongdoing, instead of addressing their concerns, Fox retaliated against them while the perpetrators and those who protected them were inexplicably promoted,” the lawsuit alleges. “This case thus represents yet another in a long line of cases chronicling the toxic culture at Fox, marked by bad faith promises and repeated failures to address a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy.”