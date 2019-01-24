Fox Sports Ups Brad Zager To Executive Producer, EVP/Head Of Production & Operations

Brad Zager will be playing a new position at Fox Sports next week. The 23-year company veteran has been promoted to Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations, overseeing all live event production, pre- and postgame shows, operations and creative services.

As Executive Producer, he will be responsible for the look, sound and editorial content for game broadcasts. He takes up the new posts on February 1. Most recently, Zager led operations across all productions airing on Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2, previously having served in leadership roles at Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket producing Los Angeles Dodgers baseball and overseeing the launch of Fox Sports in Japan.

“We are thrilled to elevate Brad to lead our award-winning production and operations team as we embark on an exciting new future,” said Mark Silverman, President of Sports National Networks. “Brad has been an integral part of Fox Sports for more than 20 years, and we are confident his wealth of experience and unique ability to innovate will be a major asset to the network.”

Indeed Zager has spent his entire career at Fox Sports. He started in 1996 as an intern at Fox Sports West, where went on to be an Associate Producer and Associate Director. His experience includes producing for Major League Baseball, Premier Boxing Champions, college football, and basketball and Formula 1 racing.

“It’s an honor to be named to this newly created role,” Zager said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work every day with our incredible talent in front of the camera and amazing production and operations group behind it to make sure Fox Sports continues its position as the leader in live sports.”