Fox Star Is All For Trump Blowing $1.5 Trillion on Greenland: ‘Probably Will Pay Off’

Greenland is not for sale, its prime minister told President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, after he revived a longstanding obsession with taking control of the Danish territory that dates back to his first term in office.

That wasn’t enough to stop a star host of Trump’s onetime favorite cable news network, Fox News, from musing that a purported $1.5 trillion price tag—which, again, doesn’t exist because Greenland isn’t for sale—will totally be worth it.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote on Sunday, in a post on his Truth Social platform, reasserting a commitment to acquiring the mineral-rich territory that reportedly dates back to at least 2019.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade had Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley on Monday to discuss Trump’s plan to turn America’s “Manifest Destiny” eastward into the Atlantic Ocean.

“I think from a national security perspective, as he said, certainly it’s a place that is very rich in minerals and is geopolitically important for him and it’s a conversation that we want to have with Denmark about being able to use the resources up there,” Whatley said, during an interview.

“Yeah, it’s going to cost about $1.5 trillion, but it probably will pay off,” Kilmeade responded.

A 2019 Washington Post analysis pegged the value of Greenland between the “cartoonishly” large range of $200 million and $1.7 trillion. A Financial Times analysis that same year floated a $1.1 trillion price tag.

With a population of just 57,000 across its 836,000 square miles, Greenland’s value mostly derives from significant deposits of minerals and metals including iron, uranium, aluminum, nickel, platinum, tungsten, titanium and copper.

There is gold, too, for the GOP’s vast contingent of anti-Fed gold standard eccentrics.

But, again, Greenland is “not for sale and will never be for sale” as its prime minister, Múte Egede, said Monday. The Danish government backed him up, stating the territory is not “for sale, but open for cooperation.”

Denmark had colonies in Greenland dating back to 1721, and the country was fully integrated into the Danish state in 1953, several years after it was occupied by the United States during the Second World War after Denmark fell to the Nazis.

It was granted Home Rule in 1979 and given extended independent powers in 2009—Denmark remains responsible for its military, security, and foreign affairs.

Danish and Greenlandic authorities also brushed off reports that Trump was interested in taking over their land in 2019.

Roughly two-and-a-half years into his first term, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wouldn’t shut up about acquiring the territory, bringing it up at meetings, over dinners and in passing conversations with advisers.

Some of his staff, the newspaper reported, took him seriously while others considered it a “fleeting fascination.”

The fleeting part proved not to be true.

That is, until Trump turns his attention back to making Canada the 51st state or his more recent bizarre musings about seizing the Panama Canal.