Fox Theatre showing off new enhancements
The Fox Theatre has undergone a makeover to its seating as the historic theater is keeping it's charm while bringing in more modern accomidations.
The singer stepped out to promote the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard - see more
We’re about to learn so much more about Ancient Babylon.
Acclaimed actress Teri Garr has passed away at the age of 79.
Reader beware, you're in for a scare! (And some cool behind-the-scenes stories.)
The play, based on the 2005 film about journalist Edward Murrow, is set to open next spring
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Lloyd Webber has unveiled his new West End and Broadway musical: a magical romance called The Illusionist, directed by Sunset Boulevard’s Jamie Lloyd. During a private audience at his penthouse office adjacent to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of six theatres controlled through his LW Theatres group, the legendary composer of Phantom of the Opera and Evita …
Nothing can pull Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo down. The stars of Jon M. Chu’s sweeping musical Wicked Part 1 showcased their signature powerhouse vocals in a new behind-the-scenes clip shared on social media of the climactic song “Defying Gravity.” While just 11 seconds long, the snippet of the duo’s pitch-perfect voices are sure to …
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.
‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
The TV personality shared snaps from her family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28
Teri Garr, the comic actress and singer who brought her buoyant personality to “Young Frankenstein” and was Oscar-nominated for “Tootsie,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. An influential performer to comedians including Tina Fey, Garr was a familiar face in dozens of TV shows and …
Awkward for $1,000, please.
Prince William is planning to skip Christmas with the royal family if his stepbrother Tom Parker-Bowles is invited.
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
In a Reddit post, the woman recounted a series of events during her wedding weekend that have left her questioning her relationship with her new spouse
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
Jeanine Pirro said she's stressed about "the left's reaction" if Donald Trump wins the election.