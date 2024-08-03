FPL ready to respond to possible outages across state
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
Officials warn the huge landslide holding back the Chilcotin River is unstable, and is expected to fail in the next 24 to 48 hours. Aaron McArthur reports it could send a huge, dangerous surge of water down the Fraser River.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
Special weather statements and rainfall warnings are in place for slow moving thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain in parts of southern Ontario today
A humpback whale that is missing its tail and was spotted in Washington state's inland waters likely lost its iconic flukes after becoming entangled, possibly in some kind of line or fishing gear, experts say. That loss of the flukes, used for propulsion, would appear to be a death sentence for the creature, last reported as seen in late July.
Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
"Why would we shut it down?"
Four key pillars of the global climate are melting in the heat trapped by rising fossil fuel emissions, a new study has found. The relatively stable climate that nurtured human civilization depends in large part on these structures: the ice sheets of Greenland and West Antarctica, the Amazon rainforest and the Atlantic currents that warm…
A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way. They say the sudden rush of water could set off dozens of evacuation orders and alerts downstream. (Aug. 2, 2024)
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the tropical disturbance expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico and become a tropical cyclone, showing us it's likeliest path and what impacts it could have on Southeast Louisiana
“There was a point where I slowed down and could feel the heat from the fire on the window”
TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says one of its red panda cubs has died, highlighting the fragility of the species in their first few months whether under human care or in the wild.