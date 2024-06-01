Fr John Hunwicke, Anglican clergyman and schoolmaster turned Catholic priest-blogger – obituary

Father John Hunwicke, who has died aged 83, was for most of his life a schoolmaster and an Anglican clergyman, but in later years he became a Catholic priest and an acclaimed ecclesiastical blogger.

Scholarly, erudite and brimming with mischief, Hunwicke spent more than 30 years teaching Classics at Lancing College; in 2007 he emerged from retirement to take over the medieval church of St Thomas the Martyr in Oxford, near the station.

A traditional Anglo-Catholic, he availed himself of the ministry of the “flying bishops” after the General Synod voted in 1992 to ordain women – a development which he opposed believing it to be based not on theology but in human will.

In 2011 he joined the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, set up by Pope Benedict XVI to enable groups of Anglicans to become Catholics; he sought re-ordination, but found himself on the back burner.

The problem was that the Catholic hierarchy was wary of Hunwicke’s mischievous sense of humour and his indifference to authority. For example, when it came to filling in the necessary forms, while others listed theological works and improving novels under “Reading”, Hunwicke was said to have written “is a town in Berkshire”. Other sections may or may not have been completed in Greek.

Another sticking point was Hunwicke’s blog, which had begun life slowly as “Liturgical Notes” in the 2000s but later took off as “Mutual Enrichment”. His interest in ecclesiastical ephemera, combined with a fine mind and a devotion to the life of the Church, produced a steady stream of consciousness in which papal pronouncements were dissected, and Vatican diktats debunked. It disappeared briefly in 2012, as the Ordinariate strove to get him over the line.

His ordination that year by Bishop William Kenney at the Oxford Oratory came as a relief, and the anointing oil on his hands was scarcely dry before his online apostolate resumed.

Hundreds of posts a year drew traditionally minded admirers from across the globe; they entered a world of theology, history and literature that was both acerbic and, to its enthusiasts, hilarious. In his last decade Hunwicke and his blog became a rallying point for people who were dismayed by the direction in which Pope Francis seemed to be leading the Church.

Hunwicke: he gave retreats and held Latin classes for Catholics

John William Hunwicke was born in Ipswich on March 13 1941 to William and Helen Hunwicke. His father served in the Royal Navy, and John was educated at Colchester Royal Grammar School before going on to Hertford College, Oxford, to read Classics before entering St Stephen’s House to prepare for Holy Orders.

Hunwicke was ordained an Anglican priest in 1967, but not before he had married Pam Bowles, a fellow classicist whom he had met on the stairs at St Anne’s College before a tutorial on Homer – they went on to have three sons and two daughters. In 1973 he went to Lancing, with its longstanding High Church tradition, after curacies in the dioceses of Oxford and Southwark. By the time he left he had also been Head of Theology and assistant chaplain.

Hunwicke celebrated his first mass as a Catholic priest in the Tridentine rite, having been a champion of the traditional form of the mass even as an Anglican. He was an active member of the Latin Mass Society, whose pilgrimages he attended at home and abroad; he also led its retreats, taught on the society’s residential Latin course, and gave Latin classes at the Oxford Oratory, where he was a regular presence.

Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment blog remains online – he had scheduled a number of posts as his health failed, and they unnervingly appeared in the days after his death (the last was on May 29) – as do YouTube videos of lectures and seminars given over the last few years, as international demand for his scholarship grew.

Referring to his cancer, a week before his death, Hunwicke was characteristically frustrated that “the pancreatic nastiness stops me from getting out to libraries and archives”. His wife Pam survives him, with their children.

Fr John Hunwicke, born March 13 1941, died April 30 2024