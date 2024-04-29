Fracking: Minister wants NI ban on petroleum exploration

John Campbell - BBC News NI economics and business editor
·1 min read
Fracking stock photo
There have been off-and-on plans to search for shale gas in County Fermanagh [Getty Images]

The economy minister has said he wants to ban fracking and all other forms of petroleum exploration and production in Northern Ireland.

Conor Murphy said he will soon ask the Executive to approve a ban and, if granted, will introduce legislation.

Existing laws will have to be amended and the legislative process will stretch into next year.

In the meantime, Mr Murphy's department will not accept or process onshore petroleum licensing applications.

He said the ban reflects broader policies to reduce carbon emissions and comes after a recent consultation.

Conor Murphy
Minister Conor Murphy said that "now is the time for us to act" [PA Media]

"The vast majority of respondents to the consultation supported the move away from fossil fuels," Mr Murphy added.

"The South of Ireland and Wales have recently banned all onshore petroleum activity, and Scotland has taken action on hydraulic fracturing, known as 'fracking'.

"It is now time for us to act," he said.

There have been off-and-on plans to search for shale gas in County Fermanagh.

Those plans have faced significant political and community opposition.

