Fran Drescher Shares 'Calm and Quiet' Makeup-Free Video from Safari Vacation

'The Nanny' star also revealed her "ultimate heaven" is hanging out in her robe and a pair of Uggs

Fran Drescher/Instagram Fran Drescher posts makeup-free photos on vacation.

Fran Drescher is basking in the "calm" of vacation and enjoying some makeup-free moments.

The SAG-AFTRA president, 66, is known for her glam style, but in a Sept. 8 post on Instagram, the actress looked fresh-faced and happy as she went without makeup while sharing a candid moment from her safari vacation in South Africa with her followers. In the video, Drescher's face is bare as she smiles and lets out a pleased sigh as the wind whips her loose, messy dark curls around her shoulders.

Drescher appears to be wearing only her robe and a small Hamsa necklace as she slowly spins the camera around to show the peaceful view of the trees and land from her balcony. "Sharing the calm & quiet of #oursingita," she captioned her post.

The Nanny actress shared a second balcony video on Monday, Sept. 9. This time, elephants were visible across a river nearby as the star revealed she was feeling in her element.

"Here I am, in my room, in my bathrobe, and my Uggs, and if you know me, then you know this is the ultimate heaven for Franny," she said as she panned down to show off her comfy ensemble.

On Sept. 3, Drescher first posted about her special trip to South Africa, captioning a photo of herself on safari, "I am in my happy place South Africa! Here I hope to connect with myself and feel what my next chapter shall be @singita is heaven. They are empathic to the wild life and respectful of the planet. This is living!."

While the actress appears to be enjoying getting back to nature, Drescher is equally comfortable on a red carpet. In February, she wore a sparkly red Reem Acra gown with a thigh-high slit that was covered in lace to the SAG Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Fran Drescher at the 2024 SAG Awards

She accessorized her gorgeous look with matching Ruby earrings — which almost caused a wardrobe malfunction while she was posing on the red carpet. At the time, Drescher moved quickly and caught her earring just as it fell from her ear.

"Wait, oh my God," Drescher said as she put her earring back in. She then went back to showing off what a pro she is as she continued posing for photos, saying, "Okay, here we go."

