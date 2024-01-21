Françoise Giroud, a woman to be reckoned with in French media and politics

Journalist and minister Françoise Giroud, who died 21 years ago this week, was a forceful ambassador for women’s rights, intellect and ambition in post-war France. RFI looks back at her life and legacy.

In May 1974, as Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was making his bid to become France's president, he went on the radio to sell himself to French voters. He was at pains to assure them that, despite his somewhat grand manner, he was a man of the people.

A clutch of journalists faced him. One had a question: how much does it cost to take the Paris Metro?

Giscard d’Estaing, then minister of the economy, ventured a figure: 90 centimes. He was off by more than a third; the price of a single ticket was 1 franc 30 at the time.

The question has cropped up repeatedly in political campaigns since then, a litmus test of how "in touch" a candidate really is.

The first journalist to ask it was Françoise Giroud, editor at the time of influential news magazine L’Express, which she had co-founded 21 years earlier.

She had already made clear in her editorials that she was no fan of right-wing Giscard d’Estaing. Yet, when he went on to win the presidency that month and put Jacques Chirac in charge of forming a government, Giroud would accept a role in it: secretary of state for “the feminine condition”, or what we’d now call women’s affairs.

It was the first such position in France’s history. “It was the challenge Giscard was offering that interested me,” she would later say. She claimed she’d accepted it out of curiosity: to see politics and politicians close up, all the better to see through them.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Abortion rights champion Simone Veil honoured at France's Panthéon

Louise Michel: a leading light and feminist figure in the Paris Commune

Albert Londres, unflinching reporter who inspired France's top journalism prize