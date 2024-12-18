France awaits 51 verdicts in Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial
A husband described as one of France's worst sex offenders is expected to be sentenced tomorrow - as the verdicts for all 51 defendants come back in the Gisele Pelicot mass rape trial.
The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
"With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."
A Los Angeles-area doctor who was killed in an execution-style shooting last summer was the victim of a hit allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, who wept at his memorial, prosecutors claimed Monday. Ahang Kelk, 53, has been charged with murder on suspicion of hiring a hitman to lie in wait for her ex-husband, Hamid Mirshojae, after years of ugly legal battles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Mirshojae was shot and killed on August 23 while walking from his medical clin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted permission to lawyers for Derek Chauvin to have samples from George Floyd examined as part of the former Minneapolis police officer's efforts to challenge his conviction on a federal civil rights charge stemming from Floyd's death in 2020.
Four years after escaping her marriage, Lobna Yakout learned her ex-husband Karim Selim is the so-called "New Cairo Serial Killer"
The shooter, a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., died along with another student and a teacher
The photographer, who has now returned to the US, said she was "unaware" of the media coverage surrounding her disappearance.
Two additional men are facing charges in connection the disappearance and death of a Toronto-area woman whose remains were found in August, police say.Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Her burned remains were found three days later in the cottage country community of Parry Sound, Ont.York Regional Police said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Oshawa and a 19-year-old man from Toronto in connection with Mui's death.
A former prison guard trainee who executed five women inside a Florida bank almost six years ago was sentenced to death on Monday as his judge called the slayings calculated, heinous and cruel.
Oklahoma death row inmate, Kevin Ray Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Thursday, 18 years after he killed 10-year-old neighbor Jamie Rose Bolin.
Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday, and another, age 17, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Police in Georgia have launched a criminal negligence investigation after 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in the country’s ski resort of Gudauri. The victims, who are believed to have worked at the restaurant, were found in dormitories on the restaurant’s second floor, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday. While officials have not said what caused the deaths, local media reported that the employees were likely killed by the generators’ fumes.
For more than two decades, the slayings of two UC Davis students stumped law enforcement, until DNA evidence finally led investigators to the 'sweethearts' killer.
"when a man threatened me in a email the police said it was 'free speech' and 'nothing they could do.'"
Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center
The second body is yet to be identified, but New South Wales Police believe it's the husband of initial victim Zhuojun "Sally" Li, who was discovered dead on Dec. 9
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
"It's horrible what happened to that woman."It may be the annual Christmas market in Mazan's central square, with life seemingly going on as normal, but a dark cloud has been looming over this small French town.It was in Mazan where Dominique Pelicot, by his own admission in court, invited dozens of men he recruited online over to his home to rape his wife Gisèle Pelicot after he drugged her. Fifty-one in all are accused.The trial in nearby Avignon adjourned on Monday ahead of verdicts expected