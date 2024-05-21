France backs 'independence' of ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel, Hamas leaders

France backs the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the 'fight against impunity', its foreign ministry said after the court's prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders.

On Monday, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders, including its chief, Yahya Sinwar.

If such warrants are issued, however, members of the court, which includes nearly all countries of the European Union, could be put in a diplomatically difficult position.

"France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations", the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

While US President Joe Biden called the legal step against Israeli officials "outrageous", the French foreign ministry took a different stance.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

🔴 Live: Biden slams ICC warrant request, says war in Gaza 'not a genocide'

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders for crimes against humanity

Gantz threatens to quit Israeli war cabinet over postwar plans for Gaza