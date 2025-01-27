France begins easing Syria sanctions, EU top diplomat expects deal 'today'

A shop owner sits inside his store in the old city market in Damascus on January 9, 2025.

France is lifting some sanctions against Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters on Monday as top diplomats from the European Union met in Brussels to discuss a coordinated approach to sanctions relief for the war-torn country.



France will begin easing sanctions on Syria following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Monday ahead of talks with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Barrot said France would also propose sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for the detention of French citizens in Iran.

The bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she expected EU members to agree to a "step-for-step approach" to sanctions relief for Syria.

"We are expecting to decide today regarding this, it is a step-for-step approach," Kallas said at the start of the Brussels meeting.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters)



