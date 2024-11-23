France commemorates 80 years since French forces liberated Strasbourg from Nazis

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops at the Place Broglie, during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on November 23.

France on Saturday commemorated the 80th anniversary of Free French forces liberating the eastern city of Strasbourg from the Nazis. “When we knew the flag was up on the cathedral, we had reached our objective,” one of the veteran fighters said during the ceremony, which was also attended by President Emmanuel Macron.

He was also slated later on Saturday to honour overlooked victims of World War II.

The president reviewed troops and attended a military ceremony at the Broglie Square in central Strasbourg, bowing before a monument to General Philippe Leclerc who led Free French troops into the city on November 23, 1944.

“When we knew the flag was up on the cathedral, we had reached our objective—freedom, freeing Alsace, a province dear to the heart of the Second Armoured Division,” said Roger Le Neures, a 101-year-old veteran of the fight present at the ceremony.

The general, who commanded the Second Armoured Division, and his men had sworn three years earlier while fighting in Libya to one day liberate Alsace.

France’s colours flew from the cathedral’s spire during the ceremony in homage to the city’s liberators.

Berlin saw Alsatians as its own citizens after annexing the province—fought over for decades by France and Germany—following France’s defeat in 1940.

