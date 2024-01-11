France congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi on disputed re-election

France has congratulated newly re-elected President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, while urging dialogue with the opposition, after the country's Constitutional Court upheld the disputed results.

In a statement published by the Foreign Ministry, France congratulated Tshisekedi for his re-election, while calling on all political and civil society in DRC to “work in favour of dialogue and to contribute to a calm climate and national cohesion”.

Final tallies show Tshisekedi, who has been in power since January 2019, won more than 73 percent of the vote on 20 December.

The Constitutional Court confirmed the result, which had been challenged by nine opposition leaders who signed a declaration declaring the polls a "sham" – and calling for a re-run.

Logistical issues

More than 40 million of the DRC's 100 million inhabitants were registered to vote.

Polling was extended by a day to account for problems, and continued for days afterwards in remote areas amid reports of widespread irregularities.

In its congratulatory statement, France said it would continue to reinforce its links with the DRC.



