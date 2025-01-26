France considers restrictions on laughing gas sales to combat recreational use

French lawmakers are considering a bill to limit the sale of nitrous oxide – commonly known as "laughing gas" – to medical and culinary professionals, as authorities warn of a public health crisis over recreational use among young people.

The legislation has secured support from 100 lawmakers across France's political divide amid growing concern over widespread misuse of the gas, also known as "proto".

"It's anything but funny," said left-wing MP Aurélien Taché. "Inhaling high doses of nitrous oxide causes absolutely terrible damage to the brain and can also lead to cardiac problems when combined with energy drinks."

Health risks

The gas, legally sold in silver cartridges for whipped cream dispensers, has become increasingly popular among young people thanks to its euphoric effects. Small cartridges are available in shops and online for just a few euros.

Paris police authorities now rank nitrous oxide as the third most consumed substance among young people, after alcohol and tobacco. Streets littered with empty canisters highlight the scale of the problem.

"The average age of consumption is 22," said Taché. "But in terms of psychotropic products tried by very young people – adolescents and pre-adolescents aged 12 to 16 – nitrous oxide is often the first substance tried, particularly in working-class areas."

The bill would ban individual sales both in shops and online, limiting access to professional users in the medical and culinary sectors.



