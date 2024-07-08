France election: What the result means and how a new government can be formed
France's election result looks set to produce a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance in the lead but without an absolute majority.
France's election result looks set to produce a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance in the lead but without an absolute majority.
With the champagne on ice, they thought they were on the brink of victory - but it didn't happen.
A left-wing coalition that came together ahead of France’s snap elections has won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, beating the far-right National Rally into third place, according to exit polls. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place. France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday's election after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came out on top.If confirmed, the NFP would become the largest grouping in the National Assembly with between 172
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said President Biden will not be elected to another term “one way or another.” “Joe Biden can step aside for another candidate or lose in historic numbers in a few months — but one way or another he will not be President soon and…
When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi
While appearing on "Meet the Press," the possible Trump VP pick had to contend with the fact that he once wrote that Obama was an "admirable man."
While the media was focused on Biden, Trump quietly had his own week from hell
Media outlets and political pundits have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're s
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
Philadelphia radio station WURD has cut ties with a host who revealed President Joe Biden‘s team provided her pre-approved questions before a recent interview. WURD president and CEO Sara M. Lomax announced that the station “mutually agreed to part ways” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders in a statement on Sunday after Lomax admitted that the “questions were …
Jill Biden should heed my advice about Joe Biden and the presidential race | Letter to the editor
After six years living in Ottawa, a father with Canadian-born children is waiting in jail as he, his wife and one daughter face deportation to Nigeria.Dapo Makinde was detained on June 25, two days before his family was required to report for deportation, and is now being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.The African Canadian Association of Ottawa is fighting for the Makinde family to stay. It says removing them would uproot a family with deep ties to Canada formed while waiting for a
Sure, the Supreme Court gave any president the ability to break the law. What happens to the generals or troops who carry out that illegal act? | Opinion
When the Supreme Court declared presidents immune from prosecution for their official acts Monday, one man immediately feared what it meant: Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-nemesis, Michael Cohen.Now he is revealing fresh details of his tussles with Trump when his former boss was in the Oval Office, telling The Daily Beast that they show how the SCOTUS ruling would unleash him as a “Führer” if he wins the election."He’ll run the country like a king, like a supreme leader, like a monarch, like a dict
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday told CBS News that, if Biden steps aside, the presidential election becomes a "dramatically different" race for Trump.
A report said North Korea may send troops to aid Russia in Ukraine. If true, it would be due to their numbers not effectiveness, experts told BI.
CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.
David Axelrod didn’t mince words when the subject of the president’s chances of re-election came up during a Sunday appearance on CNN, saying he doesn’t believe Joe Biden understands he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.“There are certain immutable facts of life, and those were painfully obvious on that debate stage, and the president just doesn’t seem to come to—he hasn’t come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race,” Axelrod said on Inside Politics. “If you just look at the data and tal
There continues to be public discussions about the best path forward for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village in a border region of western Russia was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.