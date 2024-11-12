France eyes new EU sanctions on Israeli settlers as diplomatic tensions mount

France's foreign minister has said that the European Union could soon launch a new round of sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of fuelling violence in Palestinian territories. This comes as Paris has stated that a repeat of an incident in Jerusalem – that saw Israeli security forces entering a French-administered property – 'must never happen again'.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has announced the possibility of a new round of European Union sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of exacerbating violence in Palestinian territories.

Speaking at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday, Barrot highlighted France's previous imposition of sanctions against 28 violent settlers and emphasised the EU’s active role in considering further sanctions, which may soon be implemented.

"We are deeply attached to the security of Israel," Barrot stated, underscoring the need for international law and justice to prevail in the interest of both Israeli and Palestinian security.

Barrot also reaffirmed France's commitment to a two-state solution during his recent visit to the West Bank.

After discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah last week, he remarked that ongoing settlement activities pose a serious threat to the prospects for a durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

France's chief diplomat also called for the reform of the United Nations Security Council "so that when the security council speaks then the entire world is speaking and therefore the entire world is listening.”

No repeat of 'Jerusalem incident'



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paris to deploy 4,000 police for 'high-risk' France-Israel football match

France’s top diplomat returns to Israel amid calls for ceasefire, humanitarian law in Gaza

'Shame on them': Netanyahu slams French call to cut off Israel's arms supply