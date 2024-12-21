France faces bigger borrowing costs as its credit rating takes a double hit

Jan van der Made
·1 min read
France will have to pay more interest on its debt repayments after credit rating agencies downgraded its status. 20 December 2024.

Credit rating agency Moody’s has downgraded France’s seven largest banks this week – just days after lowering the country’s own sovereign credit rating. The move signals rising borrowing costs for France, adding to a €3.2 trillion debt burden and deepening the pressure on an already fragile government.

Former prime minister Michel Barnier, ousted earlier this month, warned of the growing fiscal strain in a last-ditch effort to push through a stringent budget plan. He said France’s interest payments alone were “mounting up to a staggering €60 billion” – exceeding the national defence or education budgets.

Moody’s cited “political fragmentation” as a key reason for its decision to downgrade France’s creditworthiness, further complicating efforts to stabilise the economy.

The downgrade will make borrowing more expensive for France.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a huge warning about debt burdens and fiscal deficits," said Burhan Khadbai, of the Sovereign Debt Institute, a part of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) think tank.

Last month, French government bonds traded above Greece’s for the first time, reflecting investor concerns.

“France is now seen as one of the riskiest economies in the eurozone,” Khadbai added.

Credit agency Fitch said in October that France's debt would reach 118.5 percent of GDP by 2028. The budget deficit is expected to exceed 6 percent, double the European Union limit.

Khabai called France’s downgrade “a warning for all countries”, drawing comparisons to the UK’s “mini-budget chaos” under Liz Truss two years ago.


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
France faces credit downgrade as Moody's readies verdict on €3.2 trillion debt
France braces for economic judgment amid political turmoil and record debt
France avoid S&P credit downgrade but concerns persist

Latest Stories

  • Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • President-elect Trump transfers close to $4 billion worth of his Trump Media shares to a trust

    Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group slid in midday trading Friday after President-elect Donald Trump transferred all of his shares into a revocable trust, according to a regulatory filing. Trump transferred all of his nearly 115 million shares — worth around $4 billion on paper — in the parent company of social networking site Truth Social as a “bona fide gift” to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday said. It's not clear why Trump transferred the stock.

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Outgoing U.S. ambassador worries that Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel

  • Stock market plunge: Should you be worried? Experts weigh in.

    Panic convulsed the stock market within minutes late Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it expects fewer interest rate cuts next year. The S&P 500 plummeted nearly 3%, which amounted to the largest dip the index has taken following a Fed meeting since 2001, according to data shared with ABC News by Deutsche Bank Research. Experts who spoke to ABC News described the selloff as an omen of tumultuous days ahead, pointing to a potentially prolonged spell of high interest rates as well as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy under President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Canada's retaliation for Trump tariffs is biggest concern, says Japan's Komatsu

    The top business risk of the Trump presidency for heavy-duty equipment maker Komatsu is not the tariffs he has threatened, but Canada's potential retaliatory duties on American-made mining machines, the head of the Japanese company said. The view of a global manufacturer flags the possible knock-on impact of Trump's pledge for tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico when he takes office, especially if the targets decide to retaliate with trade barriers on their own. Komatsu, the world's second-largest construction machinery company after Caterpillar, earns more than a quarter of its sales from North America and employs about 8,000 staff in the United States.

  • Costco opening new store locations in early 2025: See the list of warehouses

    Costco will surpass 900 locations with six new U.S. warehouse stores opening in early 2025. Will a Costco open near you? Here are the sites and dates.

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Opinion - Biden’s reign of error goes on and on

    If Joe Biden intends to humiliate every last one of his supporters before he leaves office, he is well on his way to achieving that goal.

  • Senate Republicans fume over ‘fiasco’ in House

    Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump backs plan B spending deal, urges swift passage

    President-elect Trump on Thursday backed a new spending deal brokered by House Republicans to avert a shutdown after a previous proposal was torpedoed amid opposition from Trump and several of his allies. The plan now includes a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling in what became an unexpected sticking point by Trump and Vice President-elect…

  • Warren Buffett: 5 Top Predictions for Investors in 2025

    Warren Buffett is one of the most well-known investors in the world. His sage advice is followed by many as they seek to gauge the direction of the stock market. With the 2024 election behind us and a...

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.