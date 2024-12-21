France faces bigger borrowing costs as its credit rating takes a double hit

France will have to pay more interest on its debt repayments after credit rating agencies downgraded its status. 20 December 2024.

Credit rating agency Moody’s has downgraded France’s seven largest banks this week – just days after lowering the country’s own sovereign credit rating. The move signals rising borrowing costs for France, adding to a €3.2 trillion debt burden and deepening the pressure on an already fragile government.

Former prime minister Michel Barnier, ousted earlier this month, warned of the growing fiscal strain in a last-ditch effort to push through a stringent budget plan. He said France’s interest payments alone were “mounting up to a staggering €60 billion” – exceeding the national defence or education budgets.

Moody’s cited “political fragmentation” as a key reason for its decision to downgrade France’s creditworthiness, further complicating efforts to stabilise the economy.

The downgrade will make borrowing more expensive for France.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a huge warning about debt burdens and fiscal deficits," said Burhan Khadbai, of the Sovereign Debt Institute, a part of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum ( OMFIF) think tank.

Last month, French government bonds traded above Greece’s for the first time, reflecting investor concerns.

“France is now seen as one of the riskiest economies in the eurozone,” Khadbai added.

Credit agency Fitch said in October that France's debt would reach 118.5 percent of GDP by 2028. The budget deficit is expected to exceed 6 percent, double the European Union limit.

Khabai called France’s downgrade “a warning for all countries”, drawing comparisons to the UK’s “mini-budget chaos” under Liz Truss two years ago.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France faces credit downgrade as Moody's readies verdict on €3.2 trillion debt

France braces for economic judgment amid political turmoil and record debt

France avoid S&P credit downgrade but concerns persist