France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event

Reuters
·1 min read
French President Macron meets heads of Small and Medium Enterprises at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - This year's "Choose France" event - an annual summit aimed at attracting foreign investment to France - will result in 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) worth of foreign investments, said the French presidency on Monday.

That amount represents an increase from last year's summit, which brought in 13 billion euros worth of foreign investments.

President Emmanuel Macron kicks off the event on Monday.

The summit is aimed at burnishing Paris' reputation as a leading European business centre as France - the euro zone's second-biggest economy - faces headwinds over its budget deficit and tepid first-quarter economic growth.

Paris has also traditionally lagged New York and London as a global financial hub, with the closely watched Z/Yen survey published in March ranking New York as the world's top financial centre, with London in second place.

The French presidency said this total of 15 billion euros worth of foreign investments came from 56 different business projects, with key sectors for investments including technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance.

Over the weekend, France said Amazon would announce a 1.2 billion euros investment at the event, while leading healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca also announced investments worth a total of nearly $1 billion.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will also host meetings on Monday with the CEOs of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, among others.

($1 = 0.9286 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Alex Richardson)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Amazon, Pfizer, AstroZeneca to pledge billions at ‘Choose France’ summit

    US retail giant Amazon is expected to announce a €1.2-billion ($1.3-billion) investment in France, the French government said Sunday, while pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstroZeneca have pledged nearly €1 billion ahead of the annual Choose France summit on foreign investment starting Monday. Pfizer said it would invest €500 million in France to build up its research and development presence in the country while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.Financ

  • French presidency: Amazon to announce new 1.2 bln euros investment in France

    U.S. internet giant Amazon will announce a new 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) investment in France, the French presidency said on Sunday ahead of the start of the country's annual "Choose France" event. The Choose France event begins on Monday.

  • France secures jobs, investments from Amazon, Pfizer and Morgan Stanley

    PARIS (Reuters) -France secured on Sunday new jobs and investments with Internet giant Amazon, healthcare company Pfizer and Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, as the country prepared to host a key foreign investment summit. President Emmanuel Macron kicks off the annual 'Choose France' event, aimed at winning big business from overseas, on Monday. The 2023 edition raised 13 billion euros ($14 billion) of foreign investment.

  • 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

    If you've taken the advice to save as much money as in an emergency fund or other form of savings, you should feel entitled to take out money when needed. That's what it's there for, after all. Learn...

  • 15 Fastest-Growing Cities in Canada

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 fastest-growing cities in Canada. If you want to skip our discussion on the country’s population trends, you can go directly to the 5 Fastest-Growing Cities in Canada. Canada ranks as the world’s second-largest country by land area, following Russia. Despite its vast area, the […]

  • Utility stocks are on fire — here are Wall Street analysts' top picks

    Utility stocks are outperforming the broader markets. Here's a look at three top picks from analysts.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Selling My Home and Netting $750k to Downsize for Retirement. Do I Have to Pay Capital Gains Taxes?

    I am selling my house and the price is $504,999. After paying off this house I will net $400,000. Do I have to pay a capital gains tax as I’m planning to pay off my retirement home with the money I netted? – Thomas The answer is solidly "it depends," both in terms of whether […] The post AAA: I’m Selling My House and Netting $400k to ‘Pay Off My Retirement Home.’ Do I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • The Future Giants: 3 Emerging Stocks With Incredible (and Proven) Growth Potential

    Three growth stocks are sound investment prospects and future giants for their visible growth potential. The post The Future Giants: 3 Emerging Stocks With Incredible (and Proven) Growth Potential appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I’m an Average Middle-Class Retiree: Here’s How Much Savings I Have

    Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...

  • Be Sure To Check Out Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    It looks like Cenovus Energy Inc. ( TSE:CVE ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the...

  • Warren Buffett Swears By Index Funds: What You’d Make If You Invested $100 a Week

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in history. His ability to pick the right stocks netted him an average annual return of almost 20% between 1965...

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce

    These top dividend stocks still look cheap. The post 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tesla Just Offered a New Deal on Its Model Y

    Tesla is offering another classic incentive to move metal. Tesla is offering 0.99% annual percentage rate on qualifying new Model Y purchases, according to its website. With $4,250 down on a base model, Tesla’s example down payment, the lower rate saves a buyer about $100 a month.

  • Constellation Software First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU ) First Quarter 2024 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$2.35b (up 23% from 1Q...

  • Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 10, 2024 Sun Life Financial Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here). Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Sun Life Financial Q1 2024 Conference Call. My name […]

  • Insiders are Buying These 10 Best-Performing Stocks in 2024

    In this article, we will take a detailed look at Insiders are Buying These 10 Best-Performing Stocks in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis and see the top 5 stocks in this list, click Insiders are Buying These 5 Best-Performing Stocks in 2024. Exactly what motivates insiders to buy or sell their company shares? Can outsiders […]

  • Oil Drops as Traders Assess Weak Chinese Data and OPEC+ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as weak Chinese data raised concerns about demand, and traders looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting on supply policy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub HavenBrent was below $83 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $78. Poor Chinese credit

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    The April consumer price index will be released on Wednesday, and Home Depot and Walmart will kick off the beginning of retail earnings season.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,500 by 2030

    Here's why holding growth stocks such as Docebo and Lululemon might be a good idea for TFSA investors in 2024. The post TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,500 by 2030 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here's 1 big investing mistake you are probably still making

    Maybe a 5% CD isn't the best choice for your hard-earned money.