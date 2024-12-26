France hands over first military base amid withdrawal from Chad

A pilot sits on top of a French fighter jet, as France starts the withdrawal of its military from Chad with the departure of two warplanes, in N'Djamena, Chad, December 10, 2024.

France has officially handed over its first military base in Faya-Largeau to Chad as part of an ongoing withdrawal of French forces. This move follows Chad’s abrupt termination of military cooperation last month with its former colonial power. French troops are also set to leave bases in Abeche and the capital N'Djamena.

Chad's military chief of staff said the base at Faya-Largeau in the north of the country had been handed over and that it would inform the public about progress concerning the withdrawal of French forces from bases in the eastern city of Abeche and the capital N'Djamena.

It said French troops had left in vehicles for the capital N'Djamena, 780 kilometres (480 miles) to the south, without providing a precise figure.

"The handover took place in accordance with the calendar and the conditions agreed with Chad," the French military chief of staff said separately.

Chad last month abruptly ended military cooperation with its former colonial power and French troops began leaving the country last Friday, ten days after French warplanes left.

The move comes as Chad holds parliamentary and local elections on Sunday.

The French army had some 1,000 personnel in the country.

Chad's military said an Antonov 124 took off Thursday with 70 tonnes of cargo as part of the withdrawal.

French authorities said military vehicles would leave by January and be repatriated via the Cameroonian port of Douala.

