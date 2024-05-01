France kicks off May Day rallies a year after pensions backlash

France’s two main trade unions on Wednesday were once again united for May Day parades that returned to their traditional more festive tone after last year’s politically charged march against the government’s unpopular pensions reform.

The CGT and CFDT will walk side by side in processions in at least half of French cities, including Paris, under the scattered slogans of promoting peace, fighting austerity and calling for a “more protective Europe for workers” ahead of the EU’s elections in June.

Turnout is expected to be down on the record numbers seen during the 2023 International Workers Day rallies, when the country’s eight trade unions marched arm in arm against a plan – which has since become law – to raise the age of retirement.

The previous time France’s eight main unions staged united May Day parades was back in 2009 during the financial crisis, when 1.2 million people protested.

Unprecedented numbers

After the pensions law was rammed through parliament by decree last year, between 800,000 and 2.3 million people (police and union figures respectively) took to the streets to vent their opposition – with some protests turning violent.

“It will be different from last year,” said CGT union representative Céline Verzeletti, adding the day was still important given the backdrop of “attacks on personal freedoms”.

However without a single major rallying slogan, far fewer people are expected to turn out this year – not more than 30,000 in Paris according to authorities – although pro-Palestinian and anti-Olympics protesters may swell the ranks.



