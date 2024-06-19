France’s Macron faces transphobia accusations after criticising left-wing coalition manifesto

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced accusations of transphobia after lashing out at the snap election manifesto of a new left-wing coalition, in particular a proposal allowing citizens to change their gender at the town hall.



The emergence of the New Popular Front, which groups left-wingers from Socialists to Communists, has been an unwelcome development for Macron since he called the snap elections in response to his party's defeat by the far right in European polls.

His ruling alliance is forecast by opinion polls to come only third in the legislative elections on June 30 – followed by a second round on July 7 – behind the RN and the new left-wing alliance.

But Macron said Tuesday on a visit to western France that he "had confidence in the French".

"They see well what is on offer. The RN and its allies offer things which may make people happy but in the end we are talking 100 billion (euros) a year."

Macron's remarks appeared to cause disquiet even in the ranks of his own ruling Renaissance party.

"The strategy is clear: use minorities in the race for power," she added.

"I sense a bit of febrility," he said.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Macron defends surprise snap-election call as ‘most responsible solution’

Far-right leader Bardella asks French voters for absolute majority to govern effectively

Political risk weighs heavily on French business climate