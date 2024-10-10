France’s minority government to present make-or-break austerity budget

France's new government will on Thursday deliver its 2025 budget, with plans for €60 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts to tackle a spiralling fiscal deficit. But without a majority, Prime Minister Michel Barnier will likely need to make concessions to avoid a veto from opposition parties.

"This will be a difficult, serious and responsible budget," Barnier said on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence motion proposed by left-wing MPs, which the right-win National Rally (RN) did not vote for.

Barnier's new government is under increasing pressure from financial markets and France's European Union partners to take action after tax revenues fell far short of expectations this year and spending exceeded them.

Financial markets are likely to pay close attention to whether the budget can get through parliament without being watered down too much.

The budget will also face scrutiny from the European Commission, which has subjected France to an excessive deficit procedure for falling foul of the EU's fiscal rules.

But the budget squeeze, equivalent to two points of national output, has to be carefully calibrated to placate opposition parties, who could not only veto the budget bill but also band together and topple the government with a no-confidence motion.

Lacking a majority by a sizeable margin, Barnier and his allies in President Emmanuel Macron's camp will have little choice but to accept numerous concessions to get the budget bill passed, which is unlikely before mid to late December.

Barnier has said he will spare the middle class and instead target big companies with a temporary surtax and people earning over half a million euros per year.



