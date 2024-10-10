France to offer 'unwavering' support to Ukraine during Zelensky visit

President Emmanuel Macron will on Thursday hold talks in Paris with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a tour to drum up more military support from European leaders. His visit comes a day after Macron met Ukrainian troops being trained in France.



The Elysée Palace said the talks with Zelensky will be an opportunity for Macron to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide longterm and "unwavering support" to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

It's Zelensky's the fifth trip to Paris since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

The Ukrainian leader says his country needs more aid to counter Russia's advantage in manpower and ammunition. Russia has made several battlefield advances in recent months.

Zelensky also wants clearance to use long-range weapons supplied by allies, including the United States, to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

The talks in Paris come after Macron on Wednesday made a highly unusual visit to a military camp in eastern France, whose precise location was not disclosed, to meet part of a brigade of Ukrainian troops France is training.

Fast progress

The French Army is training on French territory 2,300 soldiers from the brigade, named Anne of Kyiv, after the Kyiv-born princess who married the French 11th century King Henri I.

Macron told the troops: "You have also made a lot of progress through your action and your resistance."

France has already trained a total of more than 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers in various fields.

(with newswires)



