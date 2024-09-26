France Polynesia says Chinese missile landed 'not far' from its EEZ in Pacific

French Polynesia said a Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile launched into the Pacific landed near its exclusive economic zone, as Beijing's first such tests in four decades drew a chorus of protests.

China's Ministry of Defence had announced the rare trial on Wednesday, saying that the missile was carrying a dummy warhead and "fell into expected sea areas."

The launch sparked protests from countries in the region, with China's neighbour Japan saying it had not been given advance notice and Taiwan expressing "solemn condemnation".

Australia said it was seeking "an explanation", while New Zealand called the launch "an unwelcome and concerning development".

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson earlier told AFP that "the missile fell not far from... the Marquesas Islands", an archipelago that is part of its exclusive economic zone.

"The Chinese authorities previously notified their French counterparts of this test," the French High Commission said in a statement, adding that France would make its position on the test known.

The Pentagon also said the United States received "some advanced notification of this ICBM test," describing this as "a step in the right direction" that would help prevent "misperception or miscalculation."

China's military on Thursday released imagery of the missile, showing the projectile soaring into the air in a plum of smoke from an undisclosed location.

Analysts said the imagery suggested the launch could be of a Dongfeng-31 AG intercontinental ballistic missile, unveiled during a military parade in 2017.

