France ramps up diplomacy as M23 rebels advance in eastern DRC

A member of the M23 armed group walks alongside residents in Goma, on 27 January, 2025.

President Emmanuel Macron is stepping up diplomatic efforts to address the worsening crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violence between the Congolese army and M23 rebels has displaced hundreds of thousands. The rebels are reportedly supported by Rwandan forces, a claim Kigali denies.

Macron has held talks with leaders from the region, including Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, urging dialogue to prevent further destabilisation.

Over the weekend, he also spoke with leaders from Kenya, South Africa, Congo-Brazzaville, and Angola.

“The President is working tirelessly to avoid further escalation and create conditions for dialogue. Everything must be done to restore the DRC’s sovereignty and encourage reconciliation between Kinshasa and Kigali,” said Macron’s office.

Angolan President João Lourenço, the African Union's mediator in the conflict, has struggled to bring Tshisekedi and Kagame to the table.

Macron, who hosted Lourenço in Paris earlier this month, is expected to continue consulting him on mediation efforts.

Hundreds of thousands displaced

Meanwhile, France's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian and security conditions in eastern DRC – particularly in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province – where the situation has deteriorated rapidly.

In recent days, the M23 rebel group – bolstered by over 3,500 Rwandan soldiers according to UN sources – launched a major assault on Goma.



