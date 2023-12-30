France ramps up New Year's Eve security amid terrorist threat

France will deploy more than 95,000 police and military personnel for New Year's Eve festivities amid a heightened terrorist threat that authorities say demands tighter controls.

Paris alone will get 6,000 security forces to keep order, with as many as a million revellers expected on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday night.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday told reporters the security deployment was motivated by a heightened terrorist threat resulting from the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

He said more people were expected on the streets of the capital this year because of additional celebrations to mark 2024 as the year of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The nationwide deployment will include 90,000 police and gendarmes, 5,000 members of the anti-terror military contingent Operation Sentinelle, and mobile units, Darmanin said.

There will also be a ban on alcoholic drinks in some areas.

Meanwhile, Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez warned that no political demonstrations will be allowed during the celebrations.

Drones will be used for surveillance, and France's intelligence services will be put on alert.



