France says it will support Moldova amid fears of Russian destabilisation

President Emmanuel Macron has stressed France's "unwavering support" for Moldova as tensions mount between Chisinau and pro-Russian separatists. Moldova's pro-EU government fears that the breakaway region of Transnistria, on the border with Ukraine, could become the region's next flashpoint.

"France restates its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognised borders," he said in a joint statement with Moldovan President Maia Sandu as she visited Paris on Thursday.

Moldova, a western neighbour of Ukraine, has a tiny defence budget. Relations with Moscow have long been tense and have worsened as Chisinau backs Ukraine in the war against Russia.

In a separate statement, Sandu said: "France has stood by us, offering us support during the last two years of turmoil caused by Russia's actions. France stands with us as we move forward on our path to joining the European Union."

Defence neglected

"For thirty years, we didn't pay enough attention to our security," Vaeceslav Ionita, a former MP and now researcher with the Viitorul think tank in Chisinau, told RFI.

France, he believes, can throw Chisnau a lifeline.



